First Alert Thursday brings chance of storms

First Alert Thursday brings chance of storms
By Robert Shiels | March 13, 2019 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 4:32 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures will soar to around 70 degrees Thursday. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms developing.

If things come together just right severe weather is possible. There is a slight risk and the FIRST ALERT Weather Team will be following this for you.

WEEK AHEAD

OVERNIGHT: Chance of rain showers, lows near 50.

FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, rain showers likely. There is a chance of thunderstorms developing. A slight risk of severe weather will be updated through the day. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. Highs near 50.

WEEKEND: Near normal for the middle of March.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

  • Thursday: Warmest Day This Week
  • FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday: Storms Possible
  • Friday-Sunday: A Cooler Setting

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.