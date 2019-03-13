First Alert Thursday brings chance of storms

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures will soar to around 70 degrees Thursday. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms developing.
If things come together just right severe weather is possible. There is a slight risk and the FIRST ALERT Weather Team will be following this for you.
OVERNIGHT: Chance of rain showers, lows near 50.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, rain showers likely. There is a chance of thunderstorms developing. A slight risk of severe weather will be updated through the day. Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. Highs near 50.
WEEKEND: Near normal for the middle of March.
THINGS TO REMEMBER
- Thursday: Warmest Day This Week
- FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday: Storms Possible
- Friday-Sunday: A Cooler Setting
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.