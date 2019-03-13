First Alert Forecast: Feeling even warmer today, a few showers possible

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30 through sunrise. Scattered morning and midday rain showers will be possible today followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.
Temperatures will turn the corner and reach into the middle 50s by late afternoon. Very warm overnight tonight and into Thursday.
Highs will soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain showers in the morning followed by additional afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Thursday due to the threat of strong or severe afternoon storms.
It will turn cooler gradually on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A few afternoon showers will be possible.
Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for Saturday and Sunday.
