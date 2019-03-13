Fatal traffic accidents sharply increase in Hancock County

FINDLAY (WTOL) - During the first three months of the year, Findlay has already reported six car accidents that resulted in nine deaths, a sharp increase from the only one fatality documented during the same time last year.
In 2018, 11 fatal crashes in 2018 were reported.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety attributed three factors as possible contributing components to the crashes such as unsafe speed, driving left of center and failure to yield. The agency also said that accidents involving distracted drivers has also risen.
“These factors, in conjunction with failing to wear a seat belt, significantly contribute to the number of people who have been killed or injured as a result of a traffic crash. Four of the individuals who were killed this year had seat belts available to them, but were not wearing them,” a statement released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety said.
State troopers also urged drivers to remember the bill enacted by the Ohio House of Representatives in October, 2018 that increased the penalties for distracting driving. Those cited for distracted driving can get an additional $100 fine and may have to get through an educational class aimed at reducing risky driving behaviors.
