Experts warn as weather warms, water temperature still dangerous

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The warmer weather is coming and folks will soon dust off those kayaks and head to the water.
Bob Pulhuj is a member of the Northwest Ohio River Runners. He picked up the hobby about ten years ago and it stuck.
“I never paddled until I got into this group. Had shoulder surgery and therapy wasn’t working and kayaking is what took care of it,” said Pulhuj.
The group gets together every Tuesday night from May to September to do some paddling, but some kayakers may want to hit the water as soon as the weather breaks.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has a warning about the water.
“The first warm day we put on our shorts and our t-shirts and we say, ‘gosh...let’s get the boats out and let’s go.’ And we forget the fact that the water is still not very much over freezing,” said Pat Groves, a volunteer with the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Groves said a good rule of thumb is to wear a dry or wet suit if the water temperature is below 60 degrees or if the water and air temperature equal less than 120 degrees.
Groves also urges everyone to always wear a life jacket.
“You think you can swim, but very quickly with probably at this temperature, probably it’s going to be less than seven minutes and you’re not going to be able to use your muscles,” said Groves.
The Northwest Ohio River Runners have teamed up with the Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer some free training with those interested in kayaking.
“Even if you don’t have a kayak, please come to the class. You’ll learn more about it and what’s involved. It’s not as scary as people think. Tipping over and getting stuck in it and things like that,” said Pulhuj.
The classes are March 19 and April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Wildwood Metropark, 5100 W. Central Avenue in the “Metropark’s Hall” building.
Classes typically last until 9 p.m. Parking in lots four or five is the closest. The two classes are consecutive classes and a certificate of completion will be given by the US Coast Guard for attending both classes. At that time, you can also sign up for additional classes with the Coast Guard.
You can find more information about Northwest Ohio River Runners here.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.