Del Taco releases soap that smells like french fries

(WTOL) - Have you ever smelled a fresh hot batch of French fries and wised you could smell the same?
Probably not, but now you can anyway with Del Taco’s Eau De French Fry soap.
The restaurant says the soap smells just like their legendary Crinkle Cut Fries that come in their Fresh Faves Box.
You can score this soap for a limited time by posting a picture of a Del Taco Fresh Faves Box on Instagram and tagging the restaurant in the post.
Yep, it’s that easy.
The closest Del Taco to Toledo is 45 minutes away in Southgate, Michigan, but a chance at scoring the soap might be worth the trip. Maybe.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.