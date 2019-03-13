3 dead after crash in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - Three people are dead after a crash in Hancock County Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 186 north of Township Road 94 in Liberty Township.
Police say 22-year-old Dylan Miller of McComb was driving a 2005 Acura on SR 186 with 22-year-old Edward Bear III of Hoytville as his passenger.
Police say Miller lost control and crossed the center line and was hit by a GMC truck driven by 31-year-old Allen Wilson of McComb. Wilson had 33-year-old Andrew Crowe of McComb and a one-year-old as passengers in his truck.
Police say Miller, Bear and Crowe were all pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson and the one-year-old were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.