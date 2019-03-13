Chili’s is offering $3 margaritas for its birthday Wednesday

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 1:47 PM EDT March 12, 2019
Updated: 1:47 PM EDT March 12, 2019
Green beer not your thing? Can't wait until Cinco de Mayo for a deal on a margarita?
Chili's has you covered.
The restaurant chain will celebrate its birthday on Wednesday by offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas at participating locations. The Presidente is one of Chili’s best-known margaritas – it includes tequila, orange liquor and brandy — and you can also get it for $5 any time with any of Chili’s special meals.
If you're a fan of margaritas and St. Patrick's Day, Chili's also has a deal for you. Its $5 margarita of the month for March is "The Lucky Jameson," which includes whiskey, tequila, triple sec and sour mix.
But you might find the cheapest drink this month — and probably every month — at Applebee's, which has a $1 or $2 drink-of-the-month deal and has offered $1 margaritas in the past. The March drink of the month is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch, which the Applebee's website describes as "vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, and topped with a candy rainbow."
That drink, obviously, won’t be for everyone. If your tastes trend away from fruity margaritas and more towards beer and wings, you might want to check the latest deal from TGI Fridays. On Tuesday only, the chain is offering a free personal size boneless Buffalo wings to customers who order $20 of food online and use the code FREEAPP.
