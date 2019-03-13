Call 11 for Action: 96-year-old pleads for sidewalks in his neighborhood

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Many of us take the sidewalks in our neighborhoods for granted.
But for one Maumee man, they're imperative to keep up with his daily lifestyle, and he'll continue to fight for them for as long as he can.
George Snyder is 96 years old, but he's sharp as a tack and probably more active than many of us.
As the weather begins to get warmer, George wants to continue his routine of traveling to the Maumee Senior Center on his electric scooter. There's just one problem: no sidewalks exist.
"Two years on the front lines,” Snyder quipped in an interview with WTOL at his home.
He’s no stranger to a battle.
“There was 20,000 killed just in Italy alone,” he said. “Unbelievable.”
A World War II veteran, Snyder’s got plenty of stories to tell. But a byproduct of his experience on the battlefield is his willingness to fight the good fight, standing up for an issue he believes needs immediate action.
"There's no sidewalk right here, the next street over, right beside that house,” he said. “I have to go with this to go over to the senior center."
Snyder said his electric scooter has a battery that only lasts so long. He's considered other routes to get to the senior center, but figured his scooter would leave him stranded.
His route of choice, though, is also the riskiest.
"I darn near got hit twice now out there going down the street 'cause there's no sidewalk,” he said. “Either side. You know, if there was sidewalk on one side, it'd be fine."
Snyder took his grievance to the city of Maumee, but to no avail.
"I might as well talk to the wall there,” he said. “They don't care. As long as it's not them they don't give a darn."
WTOL asked the city's public services director, Joe Camp, what could be done. Over the phone, Camp said residents on those side streets would need to file a petition and there would be a city assessment involved, which could cost neighbors.
Camp said there are other options, and knowing George's age, he would be discussing those with city leaders at a staff meeting Wednesday night.
It could still take time, though, and time is George's greatest unknown.
“Two or three years from now they’ll get it. I’m 96. Two or three years from now I’ll be dead,” he said.
It’s unclear if any decisions were made following the discussion at the staff meeting.
