Buttonwood Park closes due to ice jam damage

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Tuesday night, the Wood County Park District Board voted unanimously to close Buttonwood Park because of the damage left behind by ice jams.
READ MORE: Buttonwood Park has damage from ice jams
The district’s director, Neil Munger, said that at this time, he doesn’t have an estimate for when the park may reopen. They still need time to get in and take a look at what repairs can be made.
Munger said once they are able to get into the park, they will assess what to do going forward to try and prevent future issues.
We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.