Bowling Green School Task Forces work towards consensus of voter supper after failed levy attemps

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - A project that’s been in the works since October is somewhat coming to a close. Residents in Bowling Green have been considering both the financial aspect and the facility for Bowling Green City Schools.
“It’s been really good, I think this is a great group of people the community has come together and worked hard. It’s been challenging at times without a doubt but I think everyone’s come from it with a better education of how taxes work,” said task force moderator David Conley/
Recently the facilities task force gave a few recommendations for how much money the district would need, which estimated to around $40 million. Tuesday evening, the financial task force had to answer the question: What is the best way to pay for $40 million ?
Both of the task forces have been meeting once a month since October at different Bowling Green Schools, but some members still feel they need more time.
“I really think we are nowhere near where we need to be. I don’t think we have enough information because these task forces were cut short,” said task force member Richard Chamberlain.
Bowling Green school board members have not been permitted to attend task force meetings. But soon both groups will meet to discuss what’s next.
