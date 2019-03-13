Arbors at Oregon employee indicted with multiple charges including manslaughter, gross patient neglect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office are working together on a case involving a former worker at the Arbors at Oregon.
Arbors at Oregon is a long-term nursing and short-term rehab facility.
Shawna Isner has been indicted on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and gross patient neglect.
According to court documents, Isner neglected a patient in August of 2017 while working at Arbors at Oregon. That patient later died.
WTOL has reached out to Arbors at Oregon’s corporate office for comment but have yet to receive a response.
There is no word on when Isner will make her first court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.