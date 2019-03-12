Warm-up continues as we get a glimpse of spring weather

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spring fever will be spreading this week with temperatures climbing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The next storm system will bring rain showers Thursday.
The weekend outlook calls for near normal temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows near 20.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Warming up, slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, rain showers likely. Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs near 50.
WEEKEND: Near normal for the middle of March.
- The warmest day of the week may not be the “nicest” one.
- Best outdoors day: Wednesday
- Next threat of rain: Thursday
