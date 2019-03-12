Waite Indians softball team buys teammate phone after realizing she is not in team group chat

Truly what it means to be a team. My girls noticed they were missing someone in their softball group chat and realized one didn’t have a phone. So the team, led by two seniors: Bree Terman & Tajianna Holbert, pitched in to not only buy her a phone, but paid to have it turned on and in service for the rest of the school year. This is why I roll my eyes when people questions why I love teaching & coaching high schoolers. Those people don’t realize how amazing kids can be. #WaitePride 💜💛