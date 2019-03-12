Waite Indians softball team buys teammate phone after realizing she is not in team group chat

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In this day and age, it’s nice to have a break from the bad news in the world.
The Waite Lady Indians softball team give us a reason to bring a tear to our eye, but in a good way.
The members of the softball team are all a part of a team group chat, when the noticed one of their teammates was not in the chat.
That’s when they realized that teammate did not have a phone, according to a post on the Waite Indians Lady Softball Facebook page.
The post goes on to say that the team decided to all pitch in and not only buy the teammate a phone, but paid to have the phone turned on and in service for the rest of the school year.
“This is why I roll my eyes when people question why I love teaching and coaching high schoolers. Those people don’t realize how amazing kids can be,” the team’s coach posted on Facebook.
In the comments on the post, a few people have also offered to pay for additional months of service.
