Two 17-year-olds arrested in connection with murder investigation of 16-year-old

By WTOL Newsroom | March 12, 2019 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 10:57 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police have made two arrests after 16-year-old Alexia Carey was shot and killed in east Toledo on Monday.

Police say two 17-year-olds have been charged with felonious assault in connection with Carey’s death.

Police say Carey was shot in the chest on the 2000 block of Nevada Street just before 4 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument amongst two groups that escalated over social media, resulting in a physical fight on Nevada Street.

Police say Carey was hit by gunfire during the fight.

Police say Carey’s grandfather, 60-year-old Charles Barrett, was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

