Two local coffee masters are heading to the National Barista Competition

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ben Vollmar is one of two local baristas competing this week at the National Barista Competition.
“This is actually something I’ve been wanting to do for a decade! It’s something I’ve dreamt about for a very long time,” said Vollmar.
His passion for coffee started when he opened Flatlands in Bowling Green. Despite only being open for a few years, the coffee shop is sending not just one but two baristas to the big leagues.
Rachel Diaz is their second barista and was shocked when she found out she qualified.
“I was just excited to be in the competition season but it was a sweet surprise to place within the top 18 at qualifiers and now I’m going to nationals!” said Diaz.
Both Vollmar and Diaz qualified for nationals after competing in Nashville against other baristas.
The big question: what drink are they going to make for the judges?
Ben’s signature drink involves dry ice and Rachel’s is inspired by a liquid sorbet.
The competition is this Friday in Kansas City.
