TPD investigating murder after woman’s body found in garage bay

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating a murder after a woman’s body was found Monday in a garage bay at the 1300 block of south Cove Boulevard.
Police say the woman’s body was frozen and found beneath a door on the floor of the garage by Toledo Land Bank workers who were cleaning up the property.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer performed an autopsy on the victim Tuesday and determined that the cause of death was strangulation and has been ruled as a homicide.
The victim’s identity is still unknown.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.
