Toledo Fire Recruits participate in Legacy Run to honor fallen firefighters

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Fire recruits in the thick of training took to the streets of Toledo, not in their turnout gear, but for a little jog.
They started at the 911 communications center on Monroe Street, headed down Jefferson to Huron and to the Firefighters Memorial.
“We just like to honor it, honor the firefighters that have fallen before us and just really try and respect that,” said Toledo Fire Class #293 recruit, Justin Swartz.
That’s why it’s called the Legacy Run. The 47 recruits in Toledo Fire Class 293 took part in what’s become a tradition in fire training.
“We had the community definitely speaking to us, waving to us and it just remind us of what we’re doing it for and who we’re here for,” said recruit Janelle Reed-Lewis.
The recruits said the run is also another exercise in working together as a unit.
“Really, the whole academy is a team-building thing. Our brothers and sisters, that’s something that the instructors have instilled in us is team work with everything. If one of us is missing a name tag, we’re all supposed to miss a name tag and doing everything as you would as a unit at a fire,” said Swartz.
The recruits still have several more weeks of training before they officially become firefighters but they say they’re looking forward to serving their community.
“It won’t be easy, but it’s definitely worth it,” Reed-Lewis added.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.