16-year-old girl dead after east Toledo shooting

TOLEDO (WTOL) - According to Toledo police, a teenage girl is dead and one other person injured after a shooting in east Toledo Monday afternoon.
The teenage victim has been identified as 16-year-old Alexia Carey.
The incident happened on the 2000 block of Nevada St. just before 4 p.m.
Police say Carey was shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital, but eventually died from her injuries.
A second victim was apparently grazed by a bullet and was treated on the scene.
Some people were detained, but no suspects have been named at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.