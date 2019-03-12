State trooper and 85-year-old woman injured after crash

FARMER TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - A state trooper and a 85- year-old woman were taken to the Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville with minor injuries after being involved in a crash on Tuesday in Defiance County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Maxine Cook, 85, was driving on Blosser Road in Farmer when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit trooper Dennis Spangler, 42, who was driving along Farmer Mark Road, a statement released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol read.
The crash is still under investigation but alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to the agency.
