SFWLC: Mobile Meals Chili Cook Off

TOLEDO (WTOL) - WTOL is defending their first-place title in the Mobile Meals Chili Cook Off, and have enlisted the help of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers to do so.
Along with Trevor Deeter of Deet’s BBQ, the challengers are looking to find another award-winning recipe for this year’s cook off.
Two Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers volunteered to bring a couple of their own recipes and another small group of fans tried them all.
In the style of a March Madness bracket, Deet’s BBQ matched up against Spit Fire Rita’s Chili, while Kelly Heidbreder’s First Alert Chili went head-to-head with Smokin’ Joe’s Chili.
Deet’s chili and the First Alert Chili made it to the final round, with Deet’s winning out as the fan favorite.
You can be a judge at the 27th-annual Mobile Meals Great Chili Cook Off on Mar. 16 at Stranahan Great Hall.
The cook-off goes from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to attend, but you can give a donation to the chili you like best.
All money raised will support Mobile Meals’ Home-Delivered Meal Program which serves more than 600 clients per day.
