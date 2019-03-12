ProMedica bringing back NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Races to Toledo

“It’s been almost 15 years since we last raced in Toledo and had the honor of winning. I’m excited about coming back and getting back on top of the podium. What ProMedica and the City of Toledo has done to the riverfront since I raced here in 2004 is amazing and just makes our job easier to put on a great show. I know myself and the racers are excited to fly around the Maumee River at 120 mph and put on the most exciting race on water,” said Fairchild.