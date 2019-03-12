ProMedica bringing back NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Races to Toledo

ProMedica bringing back NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Races to Toledo
March 12, 2019 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 10:24 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - ProMedica and the United Power Boat Performance Group announced NGK Formula 1 Powerboat Championships are coming back to Toledo.

The championships will be held at Rock the River on the Maumee River after 15 years away.

Rock the River will bring world-class F1 powerboat racers to the Maumee River for the second stop of the six-series racing championship that will be aired on CBS Sports.

ROCK THE RIVER coming JUNE 2019!!! https://www.facebook.com/events/1210955359029299/?ti=ia Boaters get excited!!!

Posted by Go 419 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The championships will take place at Promenade Park on June 29.

Opening ceremonies begin at 3 p.m. and are free to the public.

Defending 2004 F1 Powerboat Toledo race winner and Mercury Racing sponsored NGK F1 Powerboat Driver, Chris Fairchild, will return to Toledo at Rock the River to reclaim the fastest man on the Maumee title.

“It’s been almost 15 years since we last raced in Toledo and had the honor of winning. I’m excited about coming back and getting back on top of the podium. What ProMedica and the City of Toledo has done to the riverfront since I raced here in 2004 is amazing and just makes our job easier to put on a great show. I know myself and the racers are excited to fly around the Maumee River at 120 mph and put on the most exciting race on water,” said Fairchild.

Check out the NGK website for more information.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.