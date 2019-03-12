Police looking for 2 robbery suspects who allegedly took safe from Findlay residence

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly took a safe from a Findlay residence on Monday.
The robbery happened at a residence on Howard Street around 9:45 p.m.
Police say three people were inside the home when two black male suspects wearing dark, hooded clothing entered.
The two men were reported to have waved semi-auto handguns at the men in the home while they demanded the combination to a safe in the home.
The suspects allegedly took the safe after not receiving the combination for it and fled the home.
Police say no one is in custody at this time and the robbery is under investigation.
