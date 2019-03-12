New state-of-the-art video display coming to Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Mud Hens will open this season at the Fifth Third Field with an exciting state-of-the-art video display that will allow fans to view high quality content during the games.
The new screen will be a 2,500-square-foot LED video display that will measure about 37 feet high by 68.5 feet wide and feature a 15HD pixel layout. The wide angle visibility is said to guarantee a great view from every seat in the stadium
“The Mud Hens take pride in being one of the top Minor League ballparks in the country and we are excited to unveil this state-of-the-art video display to our fans,” said Erik Ibsen, executive vice president and general manager, Toledo Mud Hens. “Utilizing the same technology that is featured on video displays in Major League stadiums; it continues our effort to create memorable in-game experiences for our fans with sharper video, more graphics and overall by bringing the game closer to the fans. We look forward to debuting it on April 4, Opening Day.”
Additionally, other two new ribbon boards will also be installed at the field by the beginning of the season. Each will measure roughly 3.5 feet high by 157 feet long and will be mounted to the seating fascia along each baseline. They will also have the same image quality as the main display and will be used to show additional information.
They might also be used to highlight sponsor’s messages.
“Our team in the Great Lakes region are very proud and excited to be a part of such an impactful project,” said Ryan Stratton, Daktronics sales representative. “Our engineers have worked tirelessly to design a system for the Mud Hens that will rival any other large-scale LED display system in the league, both in size and in performance. The Mud Hens front office team has been kind enough to invite Daktronics to be a part of this design-build process to bring the Mud Hens vision to life. We are excited to see the energy this new system will bring to Fifth Third Field in the upcoming season.”
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.