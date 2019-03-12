New state-of-the-art video display coming to Fifth Third Field

“Our team in the Great Lakes region are very proud and excited to be a part of such an impactful project,” said Ryan Stratton, Daktronics sales representative. “Our engineers have worked tirelessly to design a system for the Mud Hens that will rival any other large-scale LED display system in the league, both in size and in performance. The Mud Hens front office team has been kind enough to invite Daktronics to be a part of this design-build process to bring the Mud Hens vision to life. We are excited to see the energy this new system will bring to Fifth Third Field in the upcoming season.”