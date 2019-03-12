Michigan woman arrested after police seize more than $17,750 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - A Michigan woman was arrested on Thursday in Wood County after state troopers found $17,750 worth of cocaine in her car during a traffic stop, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police say troopers pulled the woman over for a speed violation and during their interaction, a smell of marijuana led to a probable cause search that revealed over one pound of cocaine.
Karrissa Calhoun, 30, was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the agency.
If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
