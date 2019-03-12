Lawsuits halts car wash construction in Tiffin

TIFFIN (WTOL) - A construction project that was nearly complete in Tiffin has been halted as an apparent conflict with the property owner has popped up.
A year and a half after being announced, construction was nearly wrapped up at the new Magic Tunnel Express car wash at the Tiffin Mall property.
But last week, attorneys representing the mall owners, Tiffin Westgate LLC, filed a lawsuit to halt construction.
The lawsuit alleges the owners of the future car wash did not properly ask for consent of the construction, and that the car wash is too invasive on the mall parking lot for them to begin construction without mall approval.
This lawsuit has nothing to do with the neighboring Panda Express construction, as attorneys say that project did get full approval before beginning.
Local leaders are hopeful the lawsuit will end amicably so the new business can finally open.
“Really, Market Street is the main commercial stretch, it’s about a mile, and 100 plus businesses are there. So, we’re excited to see things happening at Westgate and at the Mall. So, there’s a lot of momentum and we want to see that continue,” said David Zak, president of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.
One of the local attorneys representing Westgate, Dean Henry, did not want to go on camera Tuesday, however did say over the phone that both parties are currently working through negotiations in hopes to ensure this car wash does end up operating soon.
