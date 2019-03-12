How to get free IHOP pancakes, free Nutella and more on Tuesday

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 2:14 PM EDT March 11, 2019
Updated: 2:18 PM EDT March 11, 2019
Pancake lovers, rejoice. IHOP is giving you an opportunity to enjoy free pancakes once again while encouraging you to support a good cause.
IHOP restaurants nationwide are offering customers a free short stack of original pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday as part of an annual event. In the past, IHOP has called the event National Pancake Day; this year it has retitled the giveaway IHOP Free Pancake Day.
A short stack is three pancakes, and it typically costs $6.49. You can click here to find your local IHOP.
During the event customers also will be encouraged to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP also is selling $5 wall icons to show support for the fundraiser; customers who buy a wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good on purchases of $10 or more.
The restaurant chain hopes to raise a total of $4 million for the three organizations this month.
“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” said Stephanie Peterson, IHOP's executive director of communications, in a press release.
IHOP isn't the only restaurant giving away pancakes on Tuesday. Metro Diner, which has locations in 14 states, is offering free pancakes to kids under 12. The offer is good for dine-in orders only. Many local restaurants throughout the country also are offering pancake deals on Tuesday.
Looking to celebrate pancakes at home, but out of syrup? Nutella has you covered. The chocolate-hazelnut spread manufacturer is marking Tuesday by offering free samples through the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant app Send me a Sample. App users who say "send me a sample of Nutella" can get a free Nutella sample delivered to their home.
And if you can’t satisfy your sweet tooth with pancakes on Tuesday, you’ll want to head to your local Sonic Drive-In the following day. The fast food chain is offering half-price Classic and Master shakes on Wednesday.
