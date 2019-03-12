Heating pads recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WTOL) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of about 5,600 Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads.
The heating pads, sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards.
The recall involves animal-themed sequined heating pads that are heated by USB connection to a PC, laptop, power bank, car charger or other 5V USB port.
The heating pads were sold in four styles:
- French Bull Dog
- Sequin Cat Head
- Sequin Fox Head
- Sequin Blue Owl
The pads have a use and care label bearing the name “Aroma Home” sewn into the bottom pocket of the heating pad where the USB cord emerges.
The heating pads were made China and sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide for $13 from Nov. 2018 to Jan. 2019.
There have been no reported injuries, but anyone with the pads are advised to stop use immediately and return them to the store you bought them for a full refund.
