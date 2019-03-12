First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue to rise

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spring fever will be spreading this week with temperatures climbing. Clouds will increase overnight leading to much less sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Be sure to check your hour-by-hour forecasts for the timing of rain showers.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers, breezy and warming up late. Highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, rain showers likely. Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs near 50.
WEEKEND: Near normal for the middle of March.
WEDNESDAY: Highs Late in the Day
THURSDAY: Warmest Day This Week
WEEKEND: Back to Near Normal
