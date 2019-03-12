First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue to rise

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures continue to rise
By Robert Shiels | March 12, 2019 at 6:46 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 6:46 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spring fever will be spreading this week with temperatures climbing. Clouds will increase overnight leading to much less sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Be sure to check your hour-by-hour forecasts for the timing of rain showers.

WEEK AHEAD

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers, breezy and warming up late. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, rain showers likely. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs near 50.

WEEKEND: Near normal for the middle of March.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

WEDNESDAY: Highs Late in the Day

THURSDAY: Warmest Day This Week

WEEKEND: Back to Near Normal

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.