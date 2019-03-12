First Alert Forecast: Sunshine today, warmer weather ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly clear skies and cold this morning with temperatures in the low and middle 20s. Brighter sunshine will be expected into the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.
It will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances will return overnight Wednesday and into Thursday with highs soaring to 70 degrees on Thursday.
The spring warm up will come with wind gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will turn much colder into the day on Friday with highs back into the upper 40s.
The weekend will continue to turn colder with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.
