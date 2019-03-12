Findlay police looking for armed robbery suspect

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Findlay police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened at the Mobil gas station on N. Main Street around 6:20 a.m.
Police say an armed black male entered the gas station with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.
Police say there were no injuries, but the man got away with an unknown amount of money.
Officers checked the area, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect is described as standing at about 5′6″ and weighing about 150 pounds with a mustache or possibly a beard. Police say the man’s face was partially concealed with something light green colored at the time of the robbery.
The suspect was wearing a longer black hooded coat, grey sweatpants and tan work boots at the time of the robbery.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.