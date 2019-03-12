Feeling Fishy? Go 419 Guide to the Best Fish Fries

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s that time of year – meatless Fridays during Lent.
Maybe you’re not practicing the Lenten season of fasting from red meat on Fridays, but you just love fish dinners… here’s a guide to Friday Fish Fries in the 419.
The Catholic Diocese of Toledo has made this awesome guide to fish dinners at different parishes in the 419. Click here to check it out!
Some local Boy Scouts of America Troops are hosting Friday Fish Fries as well. Christ the King Troop 263 Fish Fry on Friday, March 15. Click here for details.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.