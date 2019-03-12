13 dogs killed in south Toledo fire

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo fire crews say 13 dogs were killed in a south Toledo house fire late Monday night.
The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Walbridge near Broadway around 11:30 p.m.
Crews say the fire started inside of an older duplex which had been turned into a single family home.
No people were home at the time of the fire, but crews say 13 dogs died from smoke inhalation.
Eight of the dogs were puppies and five dogs were adults.
Crews were at the scene for more than three hours putting out hot spots, and there was significant damage to the home.
Battalion Chief Bryce Blair says the fire appears to be accidental, but a fire investigator is working to pinpoint the exact cause.
