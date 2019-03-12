Crash left many without power for a time in west Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A crash knocked out power in west Toledo last Monday night.
The crash happened on Douglas Road in front of Cedar apartments just before midnight.
Police say the driver of the car left the roadway and crashed through the fence, hitting a pole and then crashing into a garage.
Police say the driver was not hurt, but the crash left many without power. The garage was also left with heavy damage.
Toledo Edison crews were quickly on scene to restore electricity.
