Community center in need of hygiene products for donation drive

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County is helping collect travel size hygiene products for St. Paul’s Community Center now through March, 22.
During the polar vortex that struck northwest Ohio in early February, the St. Paul’s Community Center opened its doors to help those without a shelter to keep them warm and well fed. In order to replenish the items they provide their consumers daily, they are asking for unopened, travel size hygiene products.
The center is a non-profit organization that helps the homeless, the impoverished, and individuals with mental illness in Toledo.
“St. Paul’s Community Center provides such a critical service to our community. It is important for Lucas County agencies to work collaboratively to help our most vulnerable citizens, and provide them with the necessary hygiene items to support wellness” said Scott Sylak, Executive Director of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County.
A donation station is located at the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County office at 701 Adams Street on the 1st floor in Downtown Toledo.
