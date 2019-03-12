Can’t text? Verizon is experiencing an outage on east coast

March 12, 2019 at 8:50 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 8:50 AM

Author: Beth Baldauf

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unable to text this morning? Turns out Verizon is experiencing an outage, concentrated along the east coast.

(Down Detector/OpenStreetMap)

While details are limited just now, Verizon Wireless confirmed the outage on twitter Tuesday morning.

As of 8:15 a.m., the company says it is working diligently to resolve the issue but says “the estimated resolution time is unknown at this time.”

