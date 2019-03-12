Can’t text? Verizon is experiencing an outage on east coast

Author: Beth Baldauf
March 12, 2019
Updated: 8:29 AM EDT March 12, 2019
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unable to text this morning? Turns out Verizon is experiencing an outage, concentrated along the east coast.
While details are limited just now, Verizon Wireless confirmed the outage on twitter Tuesday morning.
As of 8:15 a.m., the company says it is working diligently to resolve the issue but says “the estimated resolution time is unknown at this time.”
