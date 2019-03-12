Anthony Wayne Trail to see heavy lane restrictions and fixes starting this week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As the saying goes, sometimes matters have to get worse before they can get better.
Hold on tight. If you take the Anthony Wayne Trail heading from Maumee into Toledo, you're in for some headaches over the next week.
You may have seen signs up on the trail. Starting Tuesday, heading northbound, two lanes from Copland Boulevard to Glendale Avenue will be closed to get some much needed work done to the pavement.
Tuesday, crews will be taking the trail down to one lane for the mile and a half stretch that takes you northbound toward downtown.
On Monday, crews were out lining the roadway with cones.
Tuesday, the city is officially setting up the lane closures. They will also have signs up telling you how fast you’re going to try to encourage drivers to slow down for the sake of workers safety.
Starting Wednesday, if not sooner, city crews will begin milling and paving the center lane from Copland to Sherwood Avenue.
Meanwhile, Ohio Department of Transportation crews will mill and pave the center and curb lanes from Sherwood to Glendale.
It’s the city’s project, but with ODOT doubling up on the manpower and acting as a second crew, the idea is to be finished quicker with more hands on deck.
The changes should make getting in and out of your favorite businesses easier, like nearby Biggby Coffee in Parkway Plaza at Detroit Avenue and the Anthony Wayne Trail.
Shift leader Alyssa Bachas said she gets customers in all the time complaining and asking when that area will see some better road conditions. Bachas also said they’re staying open for regular business hours.
“We still have the second street that you can enter in on and we’ll still be having all of our promotions going and I don’t think anybody can turn down our BOGO Wednesdays," she said.
Generally, the center and right inbound lanes are more damaged through that area. Any potholes that need to be addressed in the left lane will also be tended to.
Getting a jumpstart this year, Gerken Paving will open their Detroit Avenue plant on Wednesday, and provide insulated trucks to haul the asphalt directly to the work zone. Now that the plant will be operational, that will allow the city to get to work on more projects as well with hot asphalt instead of just cold patch.
“We expect the actual project for this not to happen for the next two years. So that’s why we want to take this opportunity now to partner up with our friends there at ODOT and try and get as much milled and paved as we can," said commissioner of streets, bridges and harbor, Jeremy Mikolajczyk.
The work is expected last until early next week, wrapping up Monday or Tuesday March 19, depending on the weather.
Once that section is done, the work zone will move back a mile, to then mill and fill the stretch from Detroit to Copland.
After that, they'll get to work on the southbound side.
The overall project is not expected to span more than a month before all lanes are reopened to traffic and the trail becomes a much smoother drive. Then, pothole patching crews can focus their efforts on other parts of the city.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.