State of the Region emphasizes the importance of foreign companies in NW Ohio

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One of every ten jobs in northwest Ohio is supported by a foreign company. That equals out to about 80,000 jobs total, emphasizing the importance of foreign companies in northwest Ohio.
On Monday, leaders at the state of the region discussed how those number can grow in the future.
“If you think about Fiat Chrysler, some of our larger employers, they are foreign companies so we really wanted to quantify the role they play on our region but also how we could grow that number going forward,” said Russell Mills from Bowling Green State University.
Presenters at Monday’s conference discussed trade in our region and other areas of economic growth.
Joe Comartin presented about a foreign perspective on trade in northwest Ohio, specifically focusing on relationship the United States has with Canada. He said that Ohio is the largest exporter to Canada and that more than 25,000 jobs in Ohio are connected to Canadian trade.
“Lots of jobs being created on this side of the border, it’s a relationship that’s gone on for quite some time! You can go back for more than 100 years, it continues to grow and I expect it will continue to grow,” said Comartin.
Leaders from BGSU hope attendees found areas where they can take advantage of the foreign firms throughout northwest Ohio
“How we can collaborate to address some of the issues in our region such as workforce development but also how we can take advantage of this competitive advantage we have based on foreign firms in our region,” said Mills.
The conference was held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.
