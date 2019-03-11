‘She said yes.’ JLo and ARod are engaged!

Author: Adrianna Rodríguez
Published: 9:47 PM EST March 9, 2019
Updated: 10:07 PM EST March 9, 2019
We hear wedding bells! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged.
The baseball star posted on his Instagram Saturday night a photo of a modest (yeah, right) diamond ring on the “Let’s Get Loud” singer's hand.
The caption simply read: “She said yes.”
JLo posted the same photo on her Instagram account with hearts.
According to CNN, the couple have been dating for about two years.
