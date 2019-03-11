‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast members to reunite in Ohio

People tour the west cell block at the former Ohio State Reformatory, Sept. 29, 2002, in Mansfield, Ohio. The castle-like prison, opened in 1896, closed by the state in 1990 and reopened for tours in 1996, is one of a handful of prisons enjoying an afterlife as a tourist destination. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (TONY DEJAK)
March 11, 2019 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 5:33 AM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Some cast members of the "The Shawshank Redemption" are planning to reunite in Ohio for the film's 25th anniversary.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Mansfield is hosting tours and events in August to celebrate the anniversary of the movie that was filmed almost entirely in the northern Ohio city.

Actors scheduled to appear for the reunion include Bob Gunton, who played Warden Norton, William Sadler, who played Heywood, and Mark Rolston, who played Bogs.

Sites featured on the tours include the Ohio State Reformatory and the Shawshank Oak Tree Field.

The tree used in some of the film's iconic scenes was toppled by high winds in 2016.

The 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman will be screened on Aug. 16 at the historic Renaissance Theatre, where it premiered.

