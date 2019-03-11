SFWLC: Lack of sleep could affect weight loss

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The National Sleep Foundation recommends that people that are trying to lose weight like WTOL’s Super Fitness Weight Loss challengers get a full night of sleep.
ProMedica Wellness Director Dr. Matt Roth said seven to nine hours of sleep every day is what is recommended to most adults. “Being sleep deprived can lead to fatigue, low productivity and increase your risk of certain conditions, including diabetes, depression and sleep apnea.”
People with sleep apnea often feel tired even after a full night’s sleep because the pause they experience in breathing while asleep prevents them from getting enough oxygen and getting the quality sleep they need.
To get better sleep, it is advised that people try having a consistent bedtime and wake up time, limit naps to just 20 minutes and avoid nicotine and alcohol, which can interfere with deep sleep.
