Recreational axe throwing: it’s just like bowling but better!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Axe 419 is the first indoor axe throwing center in the Toledo area and it has been gaining a lot of traction.
Anyone can participate in this fun activity and there is always an expert thrower on staff to work with the customers and ensure their safety. Axe 419 also offers different axes to choose from depending on each person’s throwing style.
Customers can book a $30 two-hour private rental for six to 12 throwers that includes two side-by-side lanes. They also accept walk ins on Sundays from 5 – 8 p.m. for $20.
Axe 419 has a on-site restaurants that serves pizza and six local and regional brands of craft beer.
