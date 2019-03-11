Ottawa Hills, Toledo councils to vote on extending fire station trial period

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Ottawa Hills village council will vote Monday night on extending a trial period in which the Toledo Fire Department responds to calls in Ottawa Hills without actually being stationed there.
In October, the two agreed that Toledo firefighters wouldn't physically be stationed in Ottawa Hills for a duration of six months, but would continue to respond to calls.
"That six-month trial period expires at the end of this month and we've talked with them about extending it for another six months,” Ottawa Hills village manager Marc Thompson said.
The trial period was designed as a test, of sorts, to evaluate how worthwhile it was to operate a fire station in the village. Now, as that agreement comes closer to its end, both sides want a larger sample size before making a final decision on the fire house's future.
"The difference is the pieces of equipment, the personnel, where they're located now, and we just want to make sure that the dispatch times, those times that we operate in Ottawa Hills are not causing any type of delay in services,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a spokesman for Toledo Fire and Rescue.
"We would say that the trial period is working reasonably well now,” Thompson said. “If it wasn't we wouldn't be extending it."
The operational cost of the Ottawa Hills station with five full-time firefighters was $460,000 a year. Toledo didn't charge the village for the first six months of this trial, but if this extension is approved, Ottawa Hills would cough up $130,000 to the city of Toledo.
If Ottawa Hills approves the measure Monday, Toledo city council will vote on it next week.
"Any impact on service delivery or any impact on cost has an effect on the citizens here, and our elected officials making those decisions are citizens in this community as well,” Thompson said.
Rahe said TFRD will continue to service Ottawa Hills regardless of what comes of this trial, but said the department still wants to move forward with the most information in mind.
"It's better to kind of slow down, make sure that we gather enough data and make an informed decision, but so far it's working fine,” Rahe said.
If both councils choose to extend this deal, the outlook six months from now is still to be determined. However, it boils down to two options. Either there’s once again a full-time fire staff at the Ottawa Hills Fire Station, or the full time staff will likely disappear from the building for good.
