March Madness mac ‘n cheese recipes

Mac and Cheese Bar
Ingredients (universal)
- 32 oz. cavatappi pasta, cooked
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
Chili Mac
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 cans chili sauce without meat
- 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Beef
- 1 cup bacon bits
Alfredo Pasta Bake
- 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Chicken
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
- 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Chicken
- ½ cup dry ranch seasoning
- 14 oz. white cheddar cheese sauce
Instructions
- Place cooked pasta in it’s own serving dish.
- Place Keystone Chicken and Beef separately in serving dishes.
- Place bacon bits in small serving bowl.
- Place alfredo sauce mixture in serving bowl.
- Place chili in serving bowl.
- Place white cheddar cheese sauce in serving bowl.
- Place dry ranch seasoning in small bowl.
- Place green and red bell peppers in small bowl.
- Organize the bowls in the order above to create a “build-it-yourself” mac ‘n cheese bar!
- Enjoy!
