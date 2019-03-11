March Madness mac ‘n cheese recipes

By WTOL Newsroom | March 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 10:54 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ashley Palicki with Busy Mama Meals has the perfect mac and cheese recipes for your March Madness parties!

Mac and Cheese Bar

Ingredients (universal)

  • 32 oz. cavatappi pasta, cooked
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced

Chili Mac

  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 cans chili sauce without meat
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Beef
  • 1 cup bacon bits

Alfredo Pasta Bake

  • 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Chicken
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

  • 1 can (14.5 oz) Keystone Chicken
  • ½ cup dry ranch seasoning
  • 14 oz. white cheddar cheese sauce

Instructions

  1. Place cooked pasta in it’s own serving dish.
  2. Place Keystone Chicken and Beef separately in serving dishes.
  3. Place bacon bits in small serving bowl.
  4. Place alfredo sauce mixture in serving bowl.
  5. Place chili in serving bowl.
  6. Place white cheddar cheese sauce in serving bowl.
  7. Place dry ranch seasoning in small bowl.
  8. Place green and red bell peppers in small bowl.
  9. Organize the bowls in the order above to create a “build-it-yourself” mac ‘n cheese bar!
  10. Enjoy!

