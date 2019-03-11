Man charged after police find 20 pounds of marijuana in Ottawa Co.

MARTIN (WTOL) - An Arizona man was charged with drug trafficking after being caught with 20 pounds of suspected marijuana by a deputy from the Ottawa Co. Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
The deputy was called to assist in a crash in Martin and when he arrived at the scene he observed impairment from the driver and raw marijuana odor coming from the suspect’s car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Victor Luzania, 34, was arrested and will answer for four other charges as well, including:
- Operating a vehicle under the influence
- Possession of Criminal Tools
- Obstructing Official Business
- Failure to Control Motor Vehicle
This is a developing story. We will bring more updates as they become available.
