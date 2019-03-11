Man accused of raping 3-year-old girl, infecting her with STDs

According to police, 26-year-old Drevon Perkins admitted to transmitting chlamydia and gonorrhea to the toddler.

Man accused of raping 3-year-old girl, infecting her with STDs
March 11, 2019 at 4:29 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 4:29 AM

Author: Megan Ball

Published: 4:52 PM CST March 6, 2019

Updated: 9:35 PM CDT March 10, 2019

SAN ANTONIO — Drevon Perkins, 26, has been charged with 'Super Aggravated Sexual Assault' of a three-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the toddler was taken to the hospital after her mother noticed discharge in her diaper.

At the hospital, the girl was seen by a SANE nurse who confirmed that the toddler had several sexually transmitted diseases including chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Perkins, who was with the child while her mother was at work, also had the same STDs.

While in police custody, Perkins admitted to the assault, which happened in January. He also told police that he was doing drugs when the assault occurred.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.