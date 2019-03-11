Juvenile shot in chest, 1 other grazed by bullet in east Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police confirm that two people were shot in east Toledo Monday afternoon.
This happened on the 2000 block of Nevada St. just before 4 p.m.
Police say that one juvenile female was shot in the chest and has been taken to the hospital.
A second victim was apparently grazed by a bullet and is being treated on the scene.
Some people are being detained, but no suspects have been named at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
