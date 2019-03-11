Harley-Davidson is looking to attract younger customers with electric bikes

(CNN) - In an effort to attract younger customers, Harley-Davidson is buying StaCyc - known for its two-wheel electric bicycles for kids.
There are two models of the bikes: the 12-eDrive and the 16-eDrive.
These vehicles max out at roughly 10 mph and cost between $649 and $699.
The motorcycle giant hopes these electric bikes will offset the drop in old-fashioned bikes.
Harley-Davidson the two models will be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.
