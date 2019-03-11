Gov. DeWine calls for increased funding for children services

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposed during his State of the State speech Tuesdsay to put an additional $74 million dollars into the Family and Children Services Fund, bringing the total annual amount to $151 million.
The extra money is supposed to provide state agencies ways to “increase services to families who are suffering addiction, children who need the support of multiple systems, whether it's mental health or juvenile justice and child services," said Julie Malkin with the Lucas County Children Services.
Ohio has come last in the nation the past few years in state funding for child protection.
“Historically, the state’s financial support to local children’s service agencies has been very, very small. We have to change that,” said DeWine.
Lucas County Children Services said some of the money would also be used for its kinship program which would help people who are suddenly taking children into their homes, like grandparents and relatives.
“There are tons of challenges for kinship caregivers. Many of them are on a fixed income. Many of them are just not in a position housing-wise or resources-wise," said Malkin.
The agency is always looking for foster parents. Visit their website for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.