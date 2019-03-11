Former TPD officer appears in court on possession of stolen firearm charge

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A former Toledo police officer faced a federal judge Monday afternoon on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Curtis Stone retired from TPD in January of 2018.
Later that year, a 9mm pistol was found during a traffic stop that was registered by Stone as destroyed in 2016. That led to a search of Stone’s home in Delta, where another pistol, a Taurus PT-738, was found. That gun was also registered as being destroyed.
Stone then admitted to the searching officers that he had in fact taken the gun from the TPD evidence room. He was subsequently charged with the federal crime of possession of a stolen firearm.
Stone made his first appearance in court Monday, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
He was released during the pretrial phase of his case on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
A part of his release, he must give up any weapons and ammunition; which he agreed to do Monday at the Swanton Ohio High Patrol Station.
With the possession of a stolen firearm charge, Stone could face up to 10 years in prison.
