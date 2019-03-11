First Alert Forecast: Warmer spring weather ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s through daybreak. Clouds will clear later this morning and into the afternoon for lots of sunshine with highs near 40 degrees.
It will be much brighter into Tuesday with highs into the middle 40s.
A major spring warm up arrive Wednesday with highs rising into the 50s, then possibly shooting toward 70 degrees on Thursday! This will come with rain chances late on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Temperatures will settle back closer to the lower 40s into the weekend ahead for Saturday and Sunday.
